'Bareilly Ki Barfi' makers celebrate trailer's sweet response with Barfi

trailer, which released recently, has already garnered tremendous love from all quarters.

?Bareilly Ki Barfi? trailer, which released recently, has already garnered tremendous love from all quarters.

The fun filled trailer has shown the best of the star cast and the quirky story is alluring people more and more towards the film.

The trailer has been applauded everywhere. Kriti as an unabashed Bitti is charming audiences for her onscreen avatar.

There are praises not only for the whole cast, including Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, but also for Dangal's director and writer Nitesh Tiwari, who has co-written the film with Shreyas Jain.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is also receiving lot of praises for her direction along with debutant creative producer of the film Juno Chopra.

?Bareilly Ki Barfi? makers sent Barfi packages to near and dear ones as a token of thanks giving and appreciating the trailer and the hard-work which went behind it.

Junglee pictures in association with BR Studios present ?Bareilly Ki Barfi,? which is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.

Ends Shailja/CK

NNNN

ANI

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)