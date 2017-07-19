'Baahubali' ate us up: Ayushmann on 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' BO

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana jokes that SS Rajamouli's epic saga "Baahubali: The Conclusion", which released two weeks before "Meri Pyaari Bindu", was responsible for his film's poor box office collection.

Starring Ayushmann and Parineeti Chopra, "Meri Pyaari Bindu" released on May 12 amid huge expectations as the songs of the film were popular.

The movie failed at the box-office but the "Vicky Donor" actor says he personally received a mixed response for his role.

"I think 'Baahubali' ate us up (laughs). I had fun working on 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. I got a mix response for the film including from my family - some liked it and some did not. But if 'Baahubali...' had not released, maybe it ('Meri Pyaari Bindu') would have done better," says Ayushmann in a media interaction here.

Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, the second part of "Baahubali" released on April 28 and has reportedly done a business of over Rs 1,500 crore globally.

"Meri Pyaari Bindu" produced by Aditya Chorpa and Maneesh Sharma reportedly earned Rs 35 crore.

Meanwhile Ayushmann's name had cropped up for the sequel of "Happy Bhaag Jayegi" but he turned down the offer due date issues.

"I was shooting for Sriram Raghavan's film so (couldn't do it). I think you can't be doing everything together. We have to adjust the dates and then make your own choices." For the first time, the actor-singer has teamed up with Raghavan for a film and he says it was a great experience.

Currently, Ayushmann is excited about his next release "Bareilly Ki Barfi", also featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

The romantic comedy, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is scheduled to release on August 18.

