'Baadshaho' was conceptualised during 'Kachche Dhaage'

Director Milan Luthria said the idea of his upcoming film "Baadshaho" was conceptualised while he was making 1999 action thriller "Kachche Dhaage".

Set during the emergency period, "Baadshaho" stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.

"I got the story idea of 'Baadshaho' on the sets of 'Kachche Dhaage' when a distributor friend of mine dropped in on the sets in Rajasthan. He told me about what happened in various places in the state during Emergency, like the raids that were conducted on several royal families for non declaration of wealth," Milan said in a statement.

The director said he got busy with other films post "Kachche Dhaage" but the story stayed with him.

"It felt just right for a larger than life film. I got busy on other films but this story never left me. I always thought I'd make it when I had the right cast to support it." The period heist film is set to release on September 1.

