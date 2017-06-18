B-town wishes Happy Father's Day to their super dads

It is Father?s Day today and the whole world is celebrating the occasion by wishing their dads on this special day, so how can Bollywood celebs stay behind.

Many B-town celebrities took to their social media accounts and wished their fathers by posting some lovely messages.

Here are some heartfelt messages from Bollywood celebrities for their fathers:

Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram and shared a picture of hers with her dad and wrote, ?Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA, now we're both fabulous!! The core of all my inspiration!!!! I love you my friend ????#happyfathersday.?

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared, ?A father is just a mother in denial....he too wants to nurture..to hug..to hold..he was taught not to...let's change that..#HappyFathersDay.?

The ?Baaghi? star Tiger Shroff took to Twitter and wished his dad on the special occasion, ?So lucky to be his son...n so unlucky to try n take his legacy forward.@bindasbhidu #bestdad #bestfriend #hugeshoestofill #happyfathersday.?

?The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength & kindness in my life??? #FathersDay,? noted ?Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? star Anushka Sharma.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh shared an adorable photo on Instagram and alongside the photo she wrote, ?Dear Baba... We want you to know that though we are little, we already know what Love means and.?

The ?Force 2? star Boman Irani also took some time to wish his mother on Father?s Day and labeled her mother as someone who played both roles with equal measure.

Father's Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June, but several countries such as Italy, Croatia, Spain and Portugal celebrate it on March 19.

However, the first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910 officially.

A very Happy Father's Day to all the lovely fathers out there!

