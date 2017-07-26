B-town pays homage to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Bollywood fraternity is pouring tributes to the martyrs of 1999 Kargil war as they posted their messages on Twitter on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon and more took to the micro-blogging site and wrote their tributes.

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, ?Aaj Kargil Vijay Diwas hai.Main hamare veer jawano'n ko koti koti naman karti hun.?

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute by writing, ?#KargilVijayDivas #JaiHind.?

?Etched in my heart forever,memories of the great men I had the honour to meet ..Kargil India May-July 1999..Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas,? wrote Raveena Tandon.

?Bank Chor? star, Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted, ?Bow down 2 every brave soldier who ensured r boundaries wr protected & gave a befitting reply 2 those who tried2 breach it #KargilVijayDivas.?

Actress Preity Zinta, also paid homage to the martyrs and tweeted, ?Freedom is never free,someone pays a price for it.I salute all the Heroes who gave up their tomorrow 4our today #Jaihind #KargilVijayDiwas.?

Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26, commemorates India's victory against Pakistan and honours the war heroes.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully took control of posts at a treacherous high altitude and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, after fighting for 60 days.

More than 500 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the war. Four Param Vir Chakras, nine Maha Vir Chakras, 53 Vir Chakras and other medals had been awarded to felicitate the Kargil War heroes.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)