Awards are encouragement but can't dictate films we make:Chopra

Her debut home production, Marathi movie "Ventilator", has won three National awards and Priyanka Chopra says such honours are encouraging but they don't dictate the films she will be doing in future.

"I did not anticipate any award for any of the films I have made. I have never made films for awards or acted in films for awards. Eventually I have always treated awards as a sign of encouragement but they can't dictate the films you make," Priyanka told

