'Avatar 2' to start shooting this fall Sigourney Weaver

Are you one of those who are eagerly waiting for another ?Avatar? movie? Well, we might have some good news for you.

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, the production of much-awaited sequel to 2009 blockbuster ?Avatar? is set to begin this fall, according to Sigourney Weaver.

The 67-year-old-actress, who was recently spotted at the screening of her movie ?The Assignment? said, ?We?re starting! We?re starting training, and we?re starting ? hmm, I probably can?t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall.?

She also assured the fans that their patience will be rewarded in time.

?I?m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I?m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all. Am I worried about how we?re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they?re so ambitious. They?re so worth it. They're well worth waiting for. I?m not worried about that at all. We?re trying to get it done as quickly as possible,? she shared.

Recently, it was reported that ?Avatar 2? would not be ready for a 2018 release date.

James Cameron had previously stated that the scripts of all four 'Avatar' films are completed, and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are also set to return alongside Weaver.

The movie will be a sequel to 2009s ?Avatar,? which went on to earn 2.7 billion USD at the global box-office and became the highest-grossing film of all time.

