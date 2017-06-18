Ashwni Dhir to team up with Ajay Devgn for a comedy?

Filmmaker Ashwni Dhir says if things fall in place, he might soon re-team with actor Ajay Devgn for the sequel of their hit film "Son of Sardaar".

The 2012 film starred Devgn and Sonskshi Sinha and was a remake of Telugu film "Maryada Ramanna", directed by S S Rajamouli.

Devgn has already announced a film titled "Sons of Sardaar", which will be about the Battle of Sargarhi of 1879, fought between soldiers of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

Dhir, who directed "Son of Sardaar", says he has discussed an idea with Devgn for a possible sequel.

"We are planning on doing 'Son of Sardaar 2'. It has nothing to do with that project ('Sons of Sardaar'). Ours is a different film, it will be a comedy. I had a meeting with Ajay regarding the comedy film, who also has a cameo in my upcoming release 'Guest iin London.' Something will happen," Dhir told

