As 'Toilet...' leaks online, Akshay urges fans to 'fight against piracy'

Akshay Kumar has urged his fans and friends to say no to piracy after reports of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' getting leaked online made headlines.

The ?Rustom? star shared a message on his Twitter page which read, ?The fight against piracy is critical and it?s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch on the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support.?

Bollywood actors such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh have shown their support in the matter.

The movie featuring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar is based on a love story against the backdrop of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and will hit theatres on August 11.

