Arjun Rampal’s DJ night sees different ‘beats’

Shobhit Hemrajazi claimed that Rampal smashed a camera on his head, leaving him wounded, and four stitches had to be put

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was ‘spinning’ and ‘scratching’ on the console as the guest DJ at a popular Delhi night club, making hundreds dance to his beats on Saturday night, is facing allegations of assault. Rampal is alleged to have assaulted a 24-year-old man who was partying with his friends. The incident led to a brawl in the Privee club at Hotel Shangri- La in Delhi at 4 am on Sunday, way past the closing time of 1 am.

Shobhit Hemrajazi claimed that Rampal smashed a camera on his head, leaving him wounded, and four stitches had to be put. While the Delhi police have not registered a case, the club will be fined for violating the time limit under Delhi Police Act.

A girl who was partying at the club stated that Rampal randomly threw the camera at someone on the dance floor. “The camera hit someone on the dance floor leaving him injured. There was a minor fight and the club was not too crowded,” she said. Rampal was not available for comment. An employee at Privee said the club was shut by 2 am and feigned ignorance about the incident.

There was no official statement from the club and queries were not responded to.

Narrating his ordeal, Shobhit said: “I went to the club with my friends and was on the dance floor. Someone was clicking Rampal’s picture that possibly irritated him. He snatched the camera and flung it at me. It hit me and I was left with a bleeding head.”