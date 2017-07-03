Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra to re-unite for Dibakar Banerjee's next

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, who starred in critically acclaimed ?Ishaqzaade? in 2012, are all set to return to the big screen for director Dibakar Banerjee's next.

The movie is titled ?Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar?.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and confirmed the news of Arjun and Parineeti?s involvement in the project.

He tweeted, ?#Ishaqzaade pair Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra to star in Dibakar Banerjee?s next film. Title: #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar.?

Talking about the movie, director Dibakar Banerjee said, "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other but can't survive without each other."

The movie will be the third collaboration between Yash Raj films and Dibakar Banerjee. Before this, YRF and Dibakar Banerjee have collaborated on the Cannes award winning Titli and the critically acclaimed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

While Arjun feels "great to be back home at YRF," adding, "Dibakar Banerjee is a name synonymous with being the torchbearer of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can?t wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon."

Parineeti Chopra added, ?After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am soo ready to bite my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!?

The movie's story will revolve around a man and a woman belonging to two different parts of India. The only thing that keeps them together is their hatred for each other.

