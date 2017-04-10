Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha cling to each other in new 'Half Girlfriend' poster

is out, the makers have released a new poster of the movie, giving us a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor?s chemistry.

With few hours before the trailer of upcoming movie ?Half Girlfriend? is out, the makers have released a new poster of the movie, giving us a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor?s chemistry.

Arjun, took to Instagram and shared the new poster and captioned it, ?Holding on to each other, through thick and thin, here's presenting the next poster for #HalfGirlfriend #19May.?

In the poster, we can see the ?Ki & Ka? star holding Shraddha in his arms while standing on the backside of a bus, against a backdrop of a village.

Both the actors can be seen giving an intense and romantic look at each other.

The Mohit Suri's directorial, which is being produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, would be the first collaboration of Arjun and Shraddha.

The ?Ok Jaanu? star was recently spotted at Delhi University campus for shooting some parts of the movie.

Based on Chetan Bhagat?s novel of the same name, the movie also features actress Amy Jackson and Seema Biswas.

The movie is slated to release on May 19.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)