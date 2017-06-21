Arjun-Kanungo-,-Akasa-Singh-celebrate-World-Music-Day

Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, and enhances harmony and happiness.

Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, and enhances harmony and happiness. As we celebrate World Music Day, some of the young and upcoming musicians from our industry share their love for music and what it means to them.

India?s first Pop sensation, performer, composer and actor, Arjun Kanungo, best known for his debut single ?Baaki Baatein Peene Baad? said, ?Music maketh me! My life without music would have been quite empty. I believe music works in different ways for each person; for me it only brings happiness!

Speaking about what lies next, rising star on YouTube, who has crossed over 100 million views, and streams with just three singles, making a hat-trick of certified hits within two years, added, ?I promise to make more music and keep my fans entertained.?

The trained classical singer Akasa Singh, who has been featured in Angels of Rock (MTV) and India?s Raw Star (Star Plus) that gave her a big Bollywood break in 2016 with the smash-hit ?Kheech Meri Photo? in ?Sanam Teri Kasam?, which has crossed 30 million views, also shared her love for music and said, ?Music is ingrained in me. It?s almost like I was born to do this. Thankfully I was not forced into it, I naturally grew up to love it and I am where I am today because of my guru-my father. He is my inspiration and I really hope I do make him proud.?

Commenting on her plans for World Music Day, she added, ?This year on World Music Day, like almost all years, I am planning to visit kids or an old age home where I could share the happiness music brings to me!?.

With a vocal range spanning over four octaves, Akasa is known for her versatility and is one of India?s best LIVE performers. Her Pop debut was with none other than international pop icon Ricky Martin for a song called Vente Pa Ca, making her the only Indian singer to collaborate with the Pop icon.

