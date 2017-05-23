ArianaGrande's Manchester concert: B-Town celebs SHOCKED at the sad news of the terror attack

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan,Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor and others reacted to the disheartening news of Manchester attack

An alleged terrorist attack took place at pop star Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, UK on Monday night, The cowardly attack claimed 19 innocent lives and about 50 were left injured.

The most saddening and shocking part about the attack was that it targeted kids and their parents who had gathered in large numbers at the concert. In a press conference, Ian Hopkins, the chief constable of the Great Manchester Police said, "We are currently treating this as a terrorist attack until we know otherwise."

Ariana Grande who was performing at the concert took to her Twitter account and wrote, "broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. I don’t have words”

The news also left B-Town celebs in shock, Many of them including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan among others, condemned the Manchester attacks on Twitter.

Here's what they tweeted:

Extremely sad to start days when innocent lives are lost. Prayers for the deceased & strength to the families of the Manchester victims. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 23, 2017

Just woke up to news about the #Manchester attack. Absolutely heart breaking. This is an attack on humanity — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2017

Strength and prayer to all the families affected #Manchester #prayersforManchester — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2017

Saddened to hear of the attack in Manchester! Targeting young innocent souls is the mind of sick and mentally retarded animals! Prayers 2all — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

I'm so angry and heartbroken at the state of the world. My thoughts and prayers with the victims and families in Manchester. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 23, 2017