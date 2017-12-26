Trending#

Anushka Sharma's wedding announcement with Virat Kohli declared 'Golden tweet of the year'

Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Tuesday 26 December 2017 16:32 IST
 

   
   
   


Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fairytale wedding was undoubtedly one of the most talked about events this year and now the actor's tweet announcing her marriage to the Indian cricket captain has become the 'Golden tweet of the year'.

 
According to a statement by the microblogging site, Anushka's tweet, which was accompanied by a wedding picture, was the most retweeted post of the year.

 
"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," she had written.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
Here's that tweet
   
Virat also confirmed their wedding with the similar post along with a different picture. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman were the most talked about male celebs on Twitter this year.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The list also included megastar Amitabh Bachchan, music maestro AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and young star Varun Dhawan.

 
Deepika Padukone, whose much-awaited film "Padmavati" got mired in controversy and could not make it to the theatres as per the scheduled release, topped the list of the most talked about female actors.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are also part of the list.

 
Shah Rukh's "Raees" may have not been able to become a huge box office success, but the film was the most talked about Bollywood movie on Twitter.

 
Salman's latest release "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Tubelight" are on the second and third spot respectively.

 
Akshay's blockbuster "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", Rohit Shetty's "Golmaal Again" and Ranbir Kapoor's "Jagga Jasoos" are also in top ten.

 
Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmavati", which also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was fourth on the list of the most talked about Bollywood movies on the site.

 
 

    
   
