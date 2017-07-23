'Ant Man' sequel casts Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Pfeiffer are heading to Marvel cinematic universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pfeiffer will play the role of Janet Van Dyne, the superhero wife of Hank Pym/original Ant-Man (Michael Douglas) in the film and mother to (Hope) Evangeline Lilly.

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel.

In Marvel's comic books, Janet Van Dyne is the original Wasp and a founding member ? and one-time leader ? of the Avengers. Van Dyne continued as a superhero even after Pym retired from adventuring, until she was lost in a sub-atomic realm and assumed dead.

Fishburne's character, Bill Foster, was a scientist who worked alongside Hank Pym, later becoming a size-changing superhero in his own right, initially as Black Goliath, and then taking over the role of Giant-Man from Pym.

A character called ?The Ghost? will also be in the film. The Ghost is a relatively obscure Marvel villain who fits into the set-up of the ?Ant-Man? movies.

Peyton Reed will return to direct star Paul Rudd as the titular hero.

?Ant-Man and the Wasp? opens July 6, 2018.

