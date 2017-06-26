Ansel Elgort unhappy with Trump, wants someone like Obama

Actor Ansel Elgort says he is not happy with current US President Donald Trump's administration and hopes the country will have a head of state like former POTUS Barack Obama in the future.

The 23-year-old actor, who has been outspoken about his views on Trump, says it is time for America to wake up and see through his questionable policies, reports Variety.

"I'm not happy with his presidency, but hopefully this is a big eye-opener and we'll be able to not allow this to happen again. At the same time, it seems as though we had a bunch of eye-openers and people never learned.

"I'm a little lost. Learning about humans and realising that we continue to make the same mistakes over and over again. Maybe in the next 10 years we'll have someone like Obama again and then after that it will go back to an idiot," says Elgort.

The actor, who will next be seen in "Baby Driver", says Trump is a "total mess".

"He's a total mess. The biggest thing is him embarrassing us and cutting things that we need, cutting down social services. People need that stuff. That's what makes us a good country," he says.

