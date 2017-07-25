Anne Hathaway in negotiations to replace Amy Schumer in 'Barbie'

It looks like Anne Hathaway is all set to live the life of a ?

It looks like Anne Hathaway is all set to live the life of a ?Barbie? doll.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ?Interstellar? star is in negotiations to star in the long-in-the-works feature project, putting on the outfit that was originally going to be worn by Amy Schumer.

Schumer was announced to star in December, but dropped out in March, citing "scheduling conflicts."

Australian director Alethea Jones is in talks to helm the movie. She was handpicked by Hathaway, as she was an important part in search of a director of the movie.

The ?Barbie? movie was to turn the classic Barbie mythology on its head, putting a contemporary spin on the toy with an emphasis on feminism and identity.

The script told of a woman that slowly awakens to the fact that she doesn?t fit into the perfect land of Barbies and journeys to the real world, where she discovers that being unique is an asset.

Amy Pascal, Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing. RIchard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel, is executive producing.

The studio is still eyeing a June 29, 2018, release, but one issue that is keeping things in flux is Hathaway's schedule.

The studio has not made any comments on the negotiations.

