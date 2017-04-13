Ankita Lokhande BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of her dating Vikas Jain!

Ankita Lokhande's personal life has been scrutinised a lot, ever since her much publicised break up with long time beau Sushant Singh Rajput. Be it reports of her dating Kushal Tandon or the most recent rumours of her link-up with Vikas Jain, the popular TV actress has made heads turn with such reports.

Now, Ankita has finally reacted on her being linked to the owner of Mumbai Tigers team, Vikas Jain. During a conversation with BollywoodLife, when she was asked about the same, Ankita replied saying, "The story is already out. What do you want? I am not here to give any quotes or explanations to people. I have friends. Jisko bhi friends banati hoon, date karne lagti hoon. There is no point in saying anything. I don’t want to give a damn to all this.”

Ankita further added that she's tired of such rumours about her dating someone or the other. "Whenever I date someone, it will be out from my side. It is ok (the constant rumours), I cannot help it,” she was quoted saying.

For those who've come in late, word has it that Vikas and Ankita met during the BCL matches and started bonding since then. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha introduced them first. Later, rumours started doing the rounds suggesting that the duo started dating post a Holi party and wanted to keep their alleged relationship under covers.