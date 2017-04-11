Amy Schumer slams body shamers with bikini photograph

Amy Schumer has hit back at body shamers by sharing a series of her pictures dressed in bikini.

The 35-year-old actress-comedienne posted eight pictures on her Instagram Story, where she can be seen paddle boarding, walking on the beach and enjoying a boat ride with her friends.

The "Trainwreck" star ended her post with the message, "I feel great..."

Schumer's posts come in barely days after swimwear designer Dana Duggan criticised the actress for her appearance on the May 2017 cover of InStyle magazine, which features her floating in the pool wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

