Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh: Here's how celebs cheered Mumbai Indians for their IPL 10 victory!

Amitabh Bchchan had SWITCHED OFF the TV in the middle of the IPL 10 final match!

Cricket fans, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave up hopes on Mumbai Indians winning the IPL Season 10 Trophy on Sunday night. Big B, who called the win "unbelievable", had switched the television off at interval, only to be told later by Abhishek Bachan that they ended up winning.

Sharing a picture of the players on his Twitter account, the PINK star wrote, "Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH"

Mumbai Indians, who defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by one run, became the first team to win the IPL Trophy for the third time in the last 10 seasons, having won the title in 2013 and 2015.

Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Bose took to social media to congratulate the Indian Premier League 2017 Champions.

Here's what they tweeted:

T 2431 - Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2017

Sorry the excitement got to me. It should be #IPL10final not ISL. #correction. Hard luck to the Pune team. Played brilliantly too. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 21, 2017