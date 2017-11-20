American Music Awards: Complete list of winners for 2017

The 2017 American Music Awards (AMA) were handed out on Monday (IST), honouring the best in music this year.

Bruno Mars led the way in nominations with eight nods for the world's biggest fan-voted awards show. The 24K Magicsinger also took home the top prize, Artist of the Year, beating out The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran, reports Billboard.

Mars was not present at the star-studded event to accept his award and instead sent a video of himself riding in what appeared to be a van.

Mars also won video of the year and favourite male artist, pop/rock, and favourite album, pop/rock.

Diana Ross was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Performers included Niall Horan, Alessia Cara, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas and more.

See the complete list of winners below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Niall Horan

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, 'Despacito'

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like'

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Lady Gaga

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, 'Despacito'

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Keith Urban

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Little Big Town

FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY

Keith Urban, 'Blue Ain't Your Color'

FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, 'I'm The One'

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like'

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Linkin Park

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Shawn Mendes

FAVOURITE ARTIST - LATIN

Shakira

FAVOURITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Moana