American Music Awards: Complete list of winners for 2017

Bruno Mars ruled!
The 2017 American Music Awards (AMA) were handed out on Monday (IST), honouring the best in music this year.
Bruno Mars led the way in nominations with eight nods for the world's biggest fan-voted awards show. The 24K Magicsinger also took home the top prize, Artist of the Year, beating out The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran, reports Billboard.
Mars was not present at the star-studded event to accept his award and instead sent a video of himself riding in what appeared to be a van.
Mars also won video of the year and favourite male artist, pop/rock, and favourite album, pop/rock.
Diana Ross was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Performers included Niall Horan, Alessia Cara, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas and more.
See the complete list of winners below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Niall Horan
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, 'Despacito'
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Coldplay
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like'
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Lady Gaga
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, 'Despacito'
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Keith Urban
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY
Little Big Town
FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Keith Urban, Ripcord
FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY
Keith Urban, 'Blue Ain't Your Color'
FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, 'I'm The One'
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Beyonce
FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Bruno Mars, 'That's What I Like'
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Linkin Park
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes
FAVOURITE ARTIST - LATIN
Shakira
FAVOURITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Moana