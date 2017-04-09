Amber Heard leaves gala before receiving Humanitarian Award due to

Amber Heard was due to receive an award for her humanitarian work with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) at the Unite4:Humanity gala, but had to leave the event unexpectedly before accepting it.

According to the 30-year-old actress? friend iO Tillett Wright, she couldn?t take the stage due to a "serious emergency," E! Online reported.

Heard, who brought two close friends, Wright and Cara Delevingne, as well as her sister, Whitney Heard, was in good spirits at the beginning of the event.

The ?Justice League? star was still able to pose on the red carpet at the beginning of the evening, but once inside the venue, Heard reportedly "appeared to be distressed and uncomfortable" and was immediately escorted through another door.

Wright and Delevingne accepted her award on her behalf from presenter Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Somali-born Islam critic and former Dutch politician.

"Our dear friend Amber unfortunately suffered a bit of an emergency earlier this evening and she had to go," Wright said.

"And I want to also say that I've never seen Amber nervous and I've known her quite intimately for a long time. And she's met pretty much everyone that you could be starstruck by. But Ayaan Hirsi Ali is as close to God as you could get for her, so to know that Ayaan was here and for her to have to leave anyway means that it was a very serious emergency," she continued. "We both are hoping that she's okay."

Wright later praised Amber for her support of the ACLU, saying that the actress "went through one of the most publicized divorces of last decade probably, and all of her 'winnings' from that divorce, as many would've called it, because many pegged her as a gold digger, she donated to the ACLU."

