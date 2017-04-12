Amazon unveils first Indian series 'The Forgotten Army'

Subhash Chandra Bose is heading to Amazon!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the video streaming giant recently unveiled its new original series titled ?The Forgotten Army?.

Based on historical figure Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army, the project will be set during World War II.

The series will show the time-period when Bose?s army was forged out of Britain's defeat in Singapore during World War II, while India was still under British colonial rule.

?Our aim is to build a compelling lineup of Indian shows, working with the greatest talents from the industry,? said Amazon Prime Video head of global content Roy Price.

The series will be helmed by Bollywood director Kabir Khan, who feels that this ?series has a scale far greater than any Hindi film.?

He said, ?I am excited to make this truly international series, which has a scale and reach far greater than any Hindi film.?

The project, which will be streamed worldwide, is set to go into production by the end of the year.

Amazon is expanding its Indian content offerings worldwide to compete with rival Netflix as they have already announced one Indian original, ?Sacred Games?, which is currently in production.

