Always knew I wanted 13th Doctor to be a woman: Chris Chibnall

New "Doctor Who" showrunner Chris Chibnall said he always wanted a woman to step in actor Peter Capaldi's shoes as the 13th Time Lord.

The 46-year-old creator said they went through many sessions to find the perfect fit for the coveted role, for which actress Jodi Whittaker would take over from Capaldi in the Christmas special of the sci-fi show and beyond, reported ContactMusic.

"After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we're excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice.

"Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away.

Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way," Chibnall said.

With Whittaker, the BBC1 show has got its first-ever female lead.

The actress rose to fame with ITV's crime drama "Broadchurch".

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)