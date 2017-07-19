All 'Top of the Lake...' episodes to release on BBC iPlayer

The whole series of "Top of the Lake: China Girl" will soon be available on BBC iPlayer.

Starring actresses Elizabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie, all six episodes of the show's second sesaon will be released on the service, reported RadioTimes.

The first chapter will premiere on July 27 on BBC2 and will be available to stream or download immediately after.

The show will see Moss return as detective Robin Griffin, who investigates the death of an Asian girl after her body washes up on Australia's Bondi Beach.

The series is written and directed by Jane Campion.

