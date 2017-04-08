Akshay Kumar wins National Award for best actor

It was a double dhamaka celebration on the sets of PadMan — a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham who handmade the first low-cost sanitary napkins in the country.

It is that time of the year again. The 64th National Film Awards kept their date with the annual trend of exultation, reactions of joy and shock at some omissions.

It was a double dhamaka celebration on the sets of PadMan — a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham who handmade the first low-cost sanitary napkins in the country. Both the national awardees Akshay Kumar, who won Best Actor (for Rustom) and Sonam Kapoor who got a special mention by the jury (for Neerja) are shooting together on Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture being helmed by R Balki. Both of them took to social media to react with photographs looking shocked and suprised.

Khiladi Kumar tweeted: “#NationalFilmAwards : Best Actor for #Rustom…countless emotions, very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried, a big THANK YOU.”

Expressing gratitude to the national awards jury, the filmmakers, his family and his fans he told media persons who had gathered at the set: “It was so unexpected that my first reaction was cautious. I wanted to ensure that I’m not being pranked in a late April Fool joke.”

“I haven’t called people, not given any money and done undue favours to get the award,” he said, in continuance of his past criticism of “fixed film awards over which only a select few have monopoly for obvious reasons.”

Sonam Kapoor said on instagram: “Who would’ve thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar”

Sunil Sukhtankar, co-director (with Sumitra Bhave) of Marathi movie Kasaav that won Best Film, said “This reaffirms how in Marathi a well made film on a good theme still finds its place in the sun. I hope the award will help us get a good release. We will to celebrate then.”

Many have also expressed surprise over the omission of Aligarh and Dangal (for more categories).