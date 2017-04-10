Akshay Kumar's idea takes off: 'Bharat Ke Veer' is now LIVE!

The actor finally launches his donation portal to facilitate contributions to aid the families of martyrs...

Akshay Kumar's vision to help support the families of those martyred while fighting against terrorism in the country has finally taken shape. In collaboration with the home ministry, Kumar's donation portal 'Bharat Ke Veer' went live this Sunday.

While celebrating CRPF Shaurya Diwas at the Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday, Akshay Kumar and Home Minister Rajnath Singh launched the web portal 'bharatkeveer.gov.in'. The portal will host a list of the names of the martyrs, along with the bank account numbers of their close family members. And if someone wants to help that jawan’s family financially, they can directly make a contribution into their accounts. The account number will be deleted once the total deposited money accounts to Rs 15 lakh. By this, family members of the martyred soldiers can directly use that money, enabling people to directly aid such families without the need for any middleman.

Kumar's idea came to life in light of the Uri attacks that took place in September 2016. Kumar was on-hand to felicitate the jawans at the function with the Home Minister. Addressing thousands of jawans and their families, Kumar talked about the support jawans needed to get from close to 1.3 billion people in the country. The national award winning actor also advised the youth of the nation against straying into terrorism.

The Minister addressed the crowd by saying that efforts were being made to increase compensations provided to families of martyred soldiers from the usual 40-50 lakhs to 1 crore. "If a jawan or soldier gets martyred fighting for the nation, in any condition or way, their family should in no way get less than 1 crore in compensation." he said.

You can donate to the jawans and their families on https://bharatkeveer.gov.in/

