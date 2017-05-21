Akshay Kumar MOURNS the demise of Matthunny Mathews, who inspired his role in 'Airlift'

Mathews is said to be the inspiration behind the role of 'Ranjit Katyal' in 'Airlift'

It's common knowledge that Akshay Kumar's hit film Airlift was a fictional movie based on true events that had left the world in a state of shock. Akshay played the character of Ranjit Katyal which is said to be inspired by the life of Gulf- based Matthunny Mathews. The movie is based on the real incident of the evacuation of 170000 Indians who were stranded in the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq back in the year 1990.

Mathews was also known as Toyota Sunny since he began his work in Kuwait with the agency Toyota and Akshay's role in Airlift is partially based on him. The braveheart left for heavenly abode last night following a prolonged battle with ALS.

Deeply saddened by his demise, Akshay took to his Twitter account and wrote,"Extremely sad news, was an honour to portray him onscreen. Thoughts and prayers with his family #RIPSunnyMathew"

Extremely sad news, was an honour to portray him onscreen. Thoughts and prayers with his family #RIPSunnyMathew https://t.co/WtrMvvRlRN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 21, 2017

Mathews, left for Kuwait 1956 at the age of 20 in search of job. He joined as a typist in the Toyota company and rose to become its Managing Director when he retired in 1989. He started a car rental company and a general trading company in 1990 and was also the Chairman of Jabriya Indian school. May his soul RIP!

(With PTI inputs)