Akshay Kumar best actor, 'Kasaav' named best film at Nat Awards

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar won the best actor award for his portrayal of a patriotic naval officer in "Rustom", while Marathi movie "Kasaav" about depression was declared the best feature film at the 64th National Film Awards today.

The awards, which were spread out in different languages, saw Bollywood movies like "Pink", "Neerja" and "Dangal" score in key categories.

"Rustom", a court room drama directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is loosely based on the 1959 Nanavati murder case.

Akshay, 49, took to Twitter to express his gratitude over his surprise win.

"Thank you is a very small word right now but I don't know how else to express how I am feeling right now... 'Rustom' was a very special role to play. Being able to wear the uniform of Indian Navy itself is a huge honour, even if it's just for a role," Akshay said in a video message to his fans.

The actor said Sonam Kapoor, who received a special mention for her role in "Neerja", was shooting with him and it was a double celebration for them on the sets of "Padman".

"Neerja", directed by Ram Madhvani, was named the best Hindi film. It is the 1986 hijacking incident during which flight attendant Neerja Bhanot was killed by terrorists while saving passengers.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Pink", a female-centric court room drama, won the award for best film on social issues.

Producer Shoojit Sircar dedicated the award to his team and Bachchan, saying it would not have been possible to make the female-centric drama without the actor's support.

The jury, headed by Akshay's frequent collaborator, filmmaker Priyadarshan, named Surabhi C M as the best actress for her role in Malayalam film "Minnaminungu-The Firefly".

"Dhanak" was named the best children's film, while Telugu movie "Sathamanam Bhavathi" was chosen as the popular film.

Marathi cinema was a big winner at the awards with "Kasaav" winning the top award.

"'Kasaav' got the best film award which is a great thing but another point of happiness is that the film deals with the theme of depression. The award definitely gives a boost to Marathi cinema. It is a proud moment for us," co-director Sunil Sukthankar told

