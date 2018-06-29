Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta enjoy pre-engagement party with celebs, here's inside look

The pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta was the talk of the town on Thursday. The party was attended by Bollywood celebs, sports personalities, close friends and families of the bride and groom-to-be. Akash is the eldest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani. Sholka is the youngest daughter of Rosy Blue Diamonds' Mona and Russell Mehta. This precursor to the engagement party on June 30 was nothing short of a red carpet event. From Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan to Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar stars descended at the Ambani's 27-storey abode in South Mumbai -- Antilia.

Decked up head-to-toe, bride-to-be Shloka wore a golden lehenga from the designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 'Bespoke Bridal' couture collection. Isha Ambani, who herself got engaged to Anand Piramal in May, wore a pink embroidered outfit from the same collection.

Shloka later changed into a baby pink ensemble when the couple came out to greet the media.

Mother of the groom, Nita Ambani, wore a beautifully studded sari in a combination of maroon and gold by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In a picture shared by makeup artist Mickey Contractor, one can see the resplendent glow on Nita Ambani encased with beautiful jewels.

As the festivities continued, in the video posted by ANI, Isha Ambani is seen performing a pooja with Shloka and Akash as father Mukesh Ambani and mum Nita adore the beginning of a new phase for their boy. They are surrounded by loved ones, blessing the couple.

#Watch: Inside visuals from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre- engagement function which was held in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/YYu2DoFBDh — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

Shloka and Akash studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC. They have been friends since then and now will soon be a married couple. The wedding date is yet to be announced but speculations are being made for December shebang.

Akash had proposed Shloka at a family gathering in Goa. When they returned to Mumbai after that, a bash was arranged to celebrate the announcement. Thursday's do saw the invite list resemble the same. Director Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji, Priyanka Chopra with beau Nick Jonas, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama were in attendance.

Check out the pictures -

Alia Bhatt in pretty a sari by Manish Malhotra

She took a picture with her 'main men' -- Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherjee

Karan Johar in a red velvet ensemble by Manish Malhotra

Lady in red, Priyanka Chopra in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with beau Nick Jonas.

Ranbir Kapoor flying solo

Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar

Gauri Khan in Flaguni and Shane Peacock with husband Shah Rukh Khan

Saturday will bring more glam as Antilia will get ready for the engagement party.