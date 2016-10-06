Ajay Devgn says he won't work with any Pakistani artiste at the moment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn became the first major film star to say that he won’t work with any Pakistani artist during at this moment in time. When asked if he was taking a pro-BJP life, Ajay Devgn said that he’d do the same if any other government had been power.

Speaking to CNN-News 18, Ajay Devgn said: “You can't clap with one hand. Talks have been going on. You keep talking to people but then they come kill you. How can you still continue a dialogue? I want to see you getting into a fight with somebody and after he gives you a tight slap on your face, let's have a talk. What will your reaction be instantly to retaliate or talk?"

When asked if he’d work with any Pakistani actor, he said: “How do you expect me, when there's a constant exchange of bullets? Not at the moment.”

Earlier, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said he is stunned that some people are debating the ban on Pakistani artistes at a time when soldiers have been killed in a terror attack.The 49-year-old "Rustom" star, whose father was an army officer, posted a video in which he also slammed questions being raised about Indian army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK. "Something which has been on my mind since the past few days and I just had to say it. Not intending to offend anyone... so here goes," the actor wrote on social media accounts alongside the video.

"I am not speaking to you as a celebrity today. I am speaking to you as the son of an army man. For the past few days, I have been seeing and reading that people are arguing and some are asking for proof about surgical strikes, some are demanding ban on artistes, while some fear that there might be a war," Akshay said in the video.

"Arey sharam karo (have shame). These debates can happen later. First one must realise that people have already laid down their lives at the border. Nineteen jawans died during the attack and a 24-year-old jawan Nitin Yadav died in Baramulla," he said.

The actor termed the current demand for ban on Pakistani artistes as trivial saying the families who lost their loved ones at the border don't really care about these debates. "Are their families, or the families of our thousands of jawans, worried whether a film will release or not? Whether an artiste will be banned? No. They are worried about their future. And our concern should be to ensure that their present and future is better. I am, because they are. You are, because they are and if they are not there, then India won't exist. Jai Hind."