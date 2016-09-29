Ajay Devgn joins Smile Foundation as goodwill ambassador, unveils #SheCanFly campaign with daughter Nysa!

Shivaay Actor-Director Ajay Devgn, a longtime supporter of Smile Foundation & a firm believer of education for the underprivileged girl children, has joined hands with Smile Foundation .He also unveiled the campaign #SHECANFLY which is an initiative by Smile Foundation to sensitize the society on the dreams and aspirations of the girl children. Smile Nutrition Ambassador, Chef Vikas Khanna was also present to extend his support to the cause. Along with them, it was daughter Nysa Devgn whose presence surprised everyone. Usually we have never seen Nysa attending press events but this was a shift from other events as it was aimed at a nobler cause.

In the capacity of “Goodwill Ambassador” Mr. Ajay Devgn will work towards generating awareness on the importance of education and reach out to thousands of underprivileged girl children who are not only deprived of basic education but are still struggling to come out of the vicious cycle of poverty.

Speaking on this occasion, the Padma Shri award winner Actor –Director Ajay Devgn said, “I have donned many roles/ character’s throughout my career, but in this new role of the “Goodwill Ambassador” of Smile Foundation, I will be able to work towards bringing a real change in the society and equip the underprivileged girl children for a better tomorrow through the medium of education. I am glad to be associated with Smile Foundation and contribute towards this endeavor.”

Ajay Devgn also unveiled the campaign – SHE CAN FLY – GIVE HER THE SKY, An initiative by Smile Foundation to sensitize the masses about giving equal opportunities to girls in every walk of life. Smile Foundation’s initiative ‘She Can Fly’ is an effort to enable, equip and empower girl children with quality education, proper nutrition, good health, adequate skills, and above all a lot of self-confidence to help them live their lives to their fullest potential. This is also a step towards sensitizing the civil society at large and helping create a girl child friendly society to help her thrive. She Can Fly, let’s give her the sky!