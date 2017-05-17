Ajay Devgn and Kajol to go on a family holiday to THIS destination!

While Ajay has wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of Golmaal Again, Kajol has also wrapped up VIP 2

Ajay Devgn, his wife Kajol and their two children will leave for a holiday to Maldives on May 28, reports Mumbai Mirror. They will be accompanied by his sisters, Neelam and Kavita, and their respective families. The actor has recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of his next, Golmaal Again.

A source is quoted as saying, "Ajay has been shooting back-to-back for Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, followed by Rohit's Golmaal Again. Rohit leaving for Spain to shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has facilitated some time-off for Ajay which he wants to spend with his family. It couldn't have come at a better time as Kajol too wrapped up work on Dhanush's VIP 2 recently."