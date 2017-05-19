Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's FIRST LOOK at Cannes 2017 is OUT and she looks drop-dead-gorgeous!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been ruling the red carpet at Cannes for the past 15 years. This time, the actress left for the prestigious film festival along with her daughter Aaradhya and had been grabbing the eyeballs ever since she left for Cannes.

Fans have been waiting anxiously to see what her first look at Cannes from the moment she arrived and finally, here it is!

The first look of Aishwarya at Cannes 2017 is out and need we say? The actress looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a Yanina Couture ensemble. She is sporting the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Powder Highlighter in Rose and the Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom on her lips. For her beautiful eyes, she has applied the La Palette Nude in Rose, Superliner Black Lacquer and the Volume Million Lashes Mascara.

This also marks the first international appearance of Aishwarya since the sad demise of her father. The actress arrived in Canes yesterday and took her darling daughter Aaradhya for a stroll. More on that later, for now:

Check out the pictures of Aishwarya's first look at Cannes 2017 right here: