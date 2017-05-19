Aishwarya blossoms in green, Deepika signs off in style at

This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 15th year at Cannes Film Festival and the actress aced the fashion game with her stunning first look, while Deepika Padukone decided to go bold for her final appearance at the event.

Aishwarya looked ethereal in a sheer green tiered ensemble by Yanina Couture.

The actress teamed up her look with L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Powder Highlighter in Rose and the Tint Caresse in Rose Blossom blended with Orchid Blossom on her lips.

She kept her hair open with soft waves cascading down her shoulders.

Aishwarya made her debut at the film carnival in 2002 to present her film "Devdas". She became a regular at the gala as the face of the cosmetic brand.

The actress is set to relive her first Cannes moment with the screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie at an outdoor cinema event during the festival.

The 43-year-old actress, who arrived in the French city with her daughter Aaradhya, is set to walk the red carpet as L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador tomorrow and will attend the brand's Paris Open Air Cinema event.

Deepika, who made a statement in a sheer violet Marchesa gown during her first red carpet appearance, made sure that her final look did not go unnoticed as she opted for a bottle green Brandon Maxwell gown with a sweeping train.

The 31-year-old actress wore her hair in a high updo and experimented with make-up as she accentuated her eyes with the same colour as her dress.

