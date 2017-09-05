AIB responds to Sunil Pal's criticism for Youtube comics while showing dismay over Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma's spat

Not just Kapil Sharma fans who are missing the weekly dose of comedy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show, even comedian Sunil Pal is upset about his sabbatical.

As soon as the news of Kapil Sharma's break from comedy due to poor health went viral, the first winner of Great Indian laughter challenge posted a video on his Facebookaccount expressing disappointment over Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma's fight. Sunil Pal said “I’d told Sunil Grover that you and Kapil are the face of comedy. You are comedy and comedy is you,” he said, talking about Kapil’s public falling out with co-star Sunil Grover in March, which set him on his downward spiral." On the verge of crying Pal even ranted against the current crop of comedians taking over comedy in India. He said, "“Are you happy now? Now comedy is in the hands of those ‘so called YouTube comedians who talk about toilets and bathrooms in the name of comedy.”

Obviously he was referring to the rise of AIB and Being Indian's popularity in his video. AIB member who didn't take much time to respond to his comments.

Rahul Subramaniam who has appeared in several AIB videos commented on Sunil Pal's video. He wrote, “When you want to cry in front of camera but tears are on a holiday.”

Followed by a comment from Rohan Joshi, one of the founder member of AIB. He wrote ,"Sir don’t worry. You were the one who said that only gays and lesbians whose job it is to hamper the society attend our shows. So your audience will be unaffected. But one thing’s for sure. This one video is funnier than any comedy you’ve ever done. It took 20 years, but at least you produced one funny video."

Watch Sunil Pal's video here:

Wonder why comedy is out of the comedians this time around!