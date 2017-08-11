After 21 years, American rock band Green Day parts ways with manager Pat Magnarella

Magnarella has managed the band since 1996

Green Day has parted ways with its manager of 21 years, Pat Magnarella, who has represented the rock band since 1996.

A source told Variety, the trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool, is set to sign a deal with Jonathan Daniel at Crush Music that manages artistes such as Sia, Fall Out Boy, and Lorde, among others.

When Variety reached out to Magnarella, he had no comment.

Green Day started working with Magnarella two years after releasing the breakthrough, multi-platinum album, 'Dookie'.

He served as a producer on several Green Day projects, including the cast album for 'American Idiot'.

Magnarella also ran Armstrong's independent label Adeline Records.