'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' faces trouble, Ranbir Kapoor calls for 'love' and 'harmony'

Amid Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) threat to cease his upcoming Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from releasing, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor disseminated a message of love and peace amongst the youngsters while promoting his movie.

Addressing youngsters, the 34-year-old actor said he doesn't want them to be swept away with negativity and violence that is happening around.

"We are living in some hard times right now and I hope that you guys don't get swept away with the bitterness and the negativity and the violence that's happening around the world and around us. I want you guys to stay sweet and gentle, stay amazing, stay beautiful," said the Rockstar actor.

"Even though the world may think this is a shitty place to live in, it is beautiful and we are beautiful. And you guys are it, all you guys out here you guys are it. You guys are the force and the force is going to be with you forever and ever. So e happy and be positive love each other. I love you guys so much," he added.

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is mired in trouble as the MNS has demanded a ban on Pakistani artistes. The movie features Pakistani artist Fawad Khan in a cameo.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 28.