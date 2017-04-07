Adele's special gift for Harry Styles on 21st birthday

Oscar-winning singer Adele gave a special gift to former One Direction star Harry Styles on his 21st birthday.

Adele gave Styles a copy of her album '21' and wished him luck, reported E! online.

"For my 21st she gave me one of her albums 21 and said, 'I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck'," Styles said.

"I was like, 'geez,'" he added.

Styles also shared that he has turned to Adele for words of sage advice as he embarks on his solo career.

"I've spoken with her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote with a lot. But I don't think so much advice, I just like how she does stuff.

"I think she leads by example, she's the biggest, she's amazing, she's the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she's a different thing, she just good at it, I like how she does everything," he said.

