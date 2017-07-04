Adele's fans unite to support singer after she cancels gigs

Adele's fans have come out in a huge numbers to support the singer after she cancelled the two final shows of her tour due to health issues.

The 29-year-old singer decided not to go through with the final two dates of her tour after she was diagnosed with damaged vocal cords.

In an emotional letter posted on Twitter, the singer said she was "devastated" by the decision to leave the last two shows.

Following Adele's concert cancellations, hundreds of fans flocked to Wembley Stadium to take part in sing-alongs of her tracks. While, other performed her songs in online videos to show their love and support.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)