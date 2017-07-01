Adele cancels final two shows of tour after damaging vocal chords

It seems like Adele won?t be saying ?Hello? from the other side.

Just days before the ?Someone Like You? hit-maker was scheduled to perform at the Wembley Stadium in the U.K., the Grammy winner shared some upsetting news about her health.

Taking it to Twitter, Adele shared a lengthy post stating that she has temporarily damaged her vocal chords which forced her to cancel the last two nights of her tour.

She wrote, ?I don't know how to start this. The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off, but did has blown me away. However I've struggled vocally both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night.?

?I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn't open up at all today and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords. And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement," she continued.

While the 29-year-old has been taking steroids and other aids to improve her condition, Adele said it would be almost impossible to do a whole show over the weekend, adding, ?I've considered doing Saturday night's show, but highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way. I'm so desperate to do them that I've considered miming. Just to be in front of you and be with you. But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for your disappointment.?

Adele apologised profusely and multiple times for the unfortunate circumstances and wrote, ?I?m sorry. I?m sorry for your disappointment."

"I?m sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I?m sorry for the time and money you?ve spent organising your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly,? she continued.

Promising full refunds in the case she isn?t able to reschedule the shows, she concluded repeating her apology and disappointment in the circumstances, ?I?m devastated. I?m sorry. I love you. I?m so sorry. Please forgive me x.?

