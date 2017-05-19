Actress Reema Lagoo dies of cardiac arrest

The Marathi actress was taken to the hospital late on Wednesday night after she complained of chest pain

Actress Reema Lagoo, who made audiences laugh with her performances in Tu Tu Main Main and Shrimaan Shrimati, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) at the age of 59 years.

The Marathi actress was taken to the hospital late on Wednesday night after she complained of chest pain. She died at around 3.15 am and her body was brought to her house in Andheri. Many actors and actresses from the Hindi and Marathi entertainment fraternity arrived from 9 am onwards to pay their last respects. Bollywood actors such as Aamir Khan, with his wife Kirran Rao, Kajol, Mahesh Bhatt and Raza Murad arrived at the actress' residence in Andheri.

Aamir Khan reminisced about acting in his first film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, with Reema Lagoo and called her a "brilliant actress with a big heart, who was always at the forefront when it came to participating in social causes".

Many actors and actresses from the film, television and theatre fraternity of the Marathi entertainment industry, including Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Kulkarni, Neena Kulkarni and Vijay Patkar, visited her home.

At 2 pm, the body was taken to the Oshiwara Hindu Crematorium and the funeral rites began by 2.30 pm. The last rites were performed by Lagoo's daughter Mrunmayee. The funeral procession was accompanied by policemen and media persons. Actors from the Hindi as well as the Marathi entertainment industry, such as Rishi Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Manoj Joshi, Atul Parchure, Sunil Barwe, Rakesh Bedi, Mohan Joshi, Sulabha Arya and Mahesh Manjrekar were seen at the crematorium. The actress has also been a part of one of the popular daily soaps called Naamkarann, which is aired on Star Plus of which her costars Viraf Patel and Barkha Bisht were also present.