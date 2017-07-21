Actress abduction case; Cong MLA gives statement to police

Congress MLA P T Thomas today gave his statement to the police in the case of abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress on February 17 this year, allegedly plotted by actor Dileep.

"I cannot disclose to the media details of the statement I gave to police", Thomas, who has been pressing for a CBI probe into the incident, told reporters after police completed the procedure.

MLA Thomas had met the South Indian actress at a film director's residence hours after the incident.

Vowing to continue his fight for ensuring justice to the victim, Thomas said he shared with police "some doubts" he had about the incident.

Thomas said he would continue following up he case very closely and added that he would strongly resist any attempt by the investigation to "deviate" from its path.

On hearing about the incident, Thomas had reached the house of actor director Lal after the actress reached there on being let off by the gang headed by "Pulsar" Suni on the night of February 17.

The actress was kept in captivity and assaulted for two hours by the gang members, who had forced their way into her car before fleeing in a busy city area here.

Popular Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested for allegedly plotting the abduction and sexual assault of the actress.

The Kerala High Court has reserved its orders on actor Dileep's bail plea.

