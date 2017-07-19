Actor Kamal Haasan to be brand ambassador of "Tamil Thalaivas"

: Tamil film actor Kamal Haasan has been appointed brand icon of Pro Kabaddi League franchise "Tamil Thalaivas", co-owned by India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The multi-faceted film personality, who has recently run into a controversy over the Tamil version of "Bigg Boss" he is hosting, said he was honoured to be associated with the sport as the team makes its debut in season five of PKL.

"I am honoured to associate myself strongly with the sport of kabbadi. I take personal pride in highlighting the profile of a sport developed by my ancestors thousands of years ago. I am glad the team owners chose me. My dear Thalaivas, fill your lungs with pride and cross the line to take the game across to international adulation." Haasan would launch the jersey of "Tamil Thalaivas" at an event here tomorrow. Tendulkar would be present at the function along with Telugu film stars Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan Teja.

