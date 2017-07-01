Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 17 years of 'Refugee' with a nostalgic picture

Abhishek Bachchan started his Bollywood career 17 years ago with JP Dutta?s ?Refugee?.

On the occasion of the movie turning 17, the film?s lead actor Abhishek shared a nostalgic picture from the sets of his debut film on Facebook.

He captioned the snap, ?#flashbackfriday the last photo was of my 1st shot for Refugee, this one is from the premiere. #17yearsofRefugee #JPDutta #KareenaKapoorKhan.?

The photo features director J. P. Dutta, the actor himself and young Kareena.

When Refugee had completed 15 years, Abhishek Bachchan had got on to Twitter and declared that Kareena is his favourite co-star.

He had posted, "Kareena (bebo) , thank you. My first ever co-star, friend and rabble rouser in the industry. You will always be a favourite.

It should be noted that, after 17 years, Junior Bachchan is collaborating with Dutta for a new film titled ?Paltan?.

