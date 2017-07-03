Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut to release this November

Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut "Molly's Game", starring Jessica Chastain, will hit theatres on November 22.

STX Entertainment formally picked up the film, which is based on the memoir of Molly Bloom, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Chastain portrays Molly, an Olympic-class skier, who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game.

Stars of Hollywood, sports, and business as well as Russian mobsters were among her clientele. After a decade, she was arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents brandishing automatic weapons.

"The Dark Tower" star Idris Elba plays Molly's criminal defense lawye.

Other films releasing on November 22 include Disney and Pixar's "Coco", "Darkest Hour" and "Death Wish."

