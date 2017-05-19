A fiction film on my life would not have worked: Tendulkar

"But I am not going to act," was Sachin Tendulkar's response when he was approached for a biopic and the cricket legend concedes that it took him a while to accept the idea of a film on his life.

Fiercely protective of his privacy despite becoming a public figure in his teenage, it was not easy for Tendulkar to open up for the biopic which is now ready for release.

In the making for almost five years, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' by British filmmaker James Erskine is all set for a worldwide release on May 26.

"When Ravi (Bhagchandka, producer) met me in 2012, his idea was that the life of other sports personalities have been covered so there should be a film on my life. My first reply was: 'But I am not going to act'. It took me a while to say yes," Tendulkar told

