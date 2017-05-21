7 things that are happening for the first time at Billboard Music Awards 2017

Drake and The Chainsmokers are leading the nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards with whopping 22 nods. Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd are set to give them a tough competition when the awards ceremony will take place on Monday, May 22 (IST).

As the thrill for the most anticipated award show spikes up, there are few moments which will be captured for the first time ever on The Billboard Music Awards, 2017.

With the on-going speculations about the nominees, here are few firsts that will be happening at the awards’ night.

1. Cher Will Be Rewarded with Icon Award

For the first time ever, the ever so gorgeous Cher will be graced with the prestigious Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. She will also sing her biggest hit, ‘Believe’, which marks her first awards show performance in over 15 years.

2. Celine Dion Honouring the 20th Anniversary of ‘My Heart Will Go On’

Celine will be seen celebrating the 20th anniversary of Titanic with a performance of the Oscar-winning ballad ‘My Heart Will Go On’. "This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” had said Celine. Billboard Music Award is the perfect night to celebrate the anniversary of the most romantic movie.

3. Miley Cyrus to Perform ‘Malibu’ for the First Time on TV

Miley Cyrus will perform her single ‘Malibu’ for the first time on 2017 Billboard Music Awards. This will be the first time she will be performing this song live for her fans across the globe.

4. John Legend and Florida Georgia Line to Perform for the First Time

Florida Georgia Line will team up with John Legend for a joint performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. This is the first time they will be performing together as a duet on a live show. They have confirmed that they will perform HOLY.

5. Vanessa Hudgens Will Host the Night for the First Time

The night will be graced by the gorgeous actress and singer, Vanessa Hudgens and the ever so talented Ludacris. Hudgens will have her first experience co-hosting the live telecast. Ludacris, on the other hand, will be in his fourth year of being the host.

6. American A.R.M.Y: the boys of BTS will make their Red Carpet Debut

BTS will be coming for their first-ever US red carpet appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The ‘Not Today’ troupe had made history as the first-ever Korean act to be nominated for the Top Social Act category. The night will be graced with their first appearance.

7. Lukas Graham and Desiigner are nominated for the first time

Lukas Graham and Desiigner have received their first BBMAs nominations in the competitive Top New Artist category. This marks their recognition at the Billboard Music Awards in the nominations for the first time.

Catch the show and the performances on VH1 on Monday, May 22 at 6.30 am