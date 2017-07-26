6th Race : The Marinsky Cup (Div II) (about) 1200m Alshafa (Mr. Waahiid Ali Khan, Mrs. Shaista Waahiid Ali Khan, Mr. Nishant A Mr. Ayub Aga & Mr. Syed Nadeem Akhtar and Zohaa Films & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. rep. Sshaawn Horses and Sports Pvt. Ltd. ) 58.5 A. Imran Khan First, Lady Two 58 C. Alford second, Jester 59 Aakash Rajput third and Kaartiken 56.5 crd 52.5 Rupal Singh fourth All Ran Won by 4, 3, and 1 Time : 1m 14.762 secs Tote : Rs 20/-for win, Rs.

